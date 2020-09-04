Travis Tritt to play The Arena in Corbin on Sept. 26











The Arena in Corbin will welcome country music star Travis Tritt on Sept. 26.

The singer known for his hits including: “Country Club,” “T.R.O.U.B.L.E,” “It’s a Great Day to be Alive,” “Anymore,” “Here’s a Quarter,” “I’m Gonna be Somebody,” and “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde,” will play to a limited capacity crowd.

Tritt played at The Arena in 2017 with country legend Charlie Daniels.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Monday at ticketmaster.com, or The Arena box office.