Travis Tritt to play The Arena in Corbin on Sept. 26

Posted On 04 Sep 2020
The Arena in Corbin will welcome country music star Travis Tritt on Sept. 26.

The singer known for his hits  including: “Country Club,” “T.R.O.U.B.L.E,” “It’s a Great Day to be Alive,” “Anymore,” “Here’s a Quarter,” “I’m Gonna be Somebody,” and “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde,” will play to a limited capacity crowd.

Tritt played at The Arena in 2017 with country legend Charlie Daniels.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Monday at ticketmaster.com, or The Arena box office.

