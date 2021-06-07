Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Travis Lee Moore

Posted On 07 Jun 2021
Travis Lee Moore, age 41, of Lexington, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at his home.

The family received friends on Saturday, June 5, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Travis’s memory may be made to the Knox-Whitley Animal Shelter, 66 Busy Lane, Corbin, KY  40701. Arrangements by Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where messages may be written to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfunerahome.com

