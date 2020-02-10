Transportation Cabinet releases preliminary 2019 highway fatality count











FRANKFORT, Ky. (Feb. 10, 2020) – Highway fatalities in Kentucky increased last year according to preliminary numbers from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Office of Highway Safety (KOHS). Initial data indicates there were 734 fatalities in 2019, compared to 724 in 2018.

“A single death is one too many,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “And our 2020 Recommended Highway Plan is our commitment to improving highway safety. Through this plan Governor Beshear calls for a historic $100 million investment in the Highway Safety Improvement Program and an aggressive move to install more than 100 miles of life-saving guardrail across the Commonwealth.”

The fatality figures will remain preliminary until all highway crash data is collected. A final report will be released in April.

So far in 2020, preliminary numbers indicate there have been 56 roadway fatalities, down 17 compared to the same time last year.

While pleased with the current downward trend, KOHS Acting Director Jason Siwula says the KOHS is increasing efforts to encourage safe driving habits through localized media campaigns and partnerships, like Buckle Up Phone Down, law enforcement blitzes, and free-ride sharing promotions during the holidays.

“We must give credit to the drivers who chose to practice safe driving behaviors,” said Siwula. “We pledge to do our part, but it will take everyone – all citizens of Kentucky – to reach our goal of zero deaths on our roadways.”

Kentucky’s history of highway fatalities:

2000 823

2001 843

2002 915

2003 931

2004 964

2005 985

2006 913

2007 864

2008 826

2009 791

2010 760

2011 721

2012 746

2013 638

2014 672

2015 761

2016 834

2017 782

2018 724

2019 734 (preliminary)