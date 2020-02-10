Transportation Cabinet releases preliminary 2019 highway fatality count
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Feb. 10, 2020) – Highway fatalities in Kentucky increased last year according to preliminary numbers from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Office of Highway Safety (KOHS). Initial data indicates there were 734 fatalities in 2019, compared to 724 in 2018.
“A single death is one too many,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “And our 2020 Recommended Highway Plan is our commitment to improving highway safety. Through this plan Governor Beshear calls for a historic $100 million investment in the Highway Safety Improvement Program and an aggressive move to install more than 100 miles of life-saving guardrail across the Commonwealth.”
The fatality figures will remain preliminary until all highway crash data is collected. A final report will be released in April.
So far in 2020, preliminary numbers indicate there have been 56 roadway fatalities, down 17 compared to the same time last year.
While pleased with the current downward trend, KOHS Acting Director Jason Siwula says the KOHS is increasing efforts to encourage safe driving habits through localized media campaigns and partnerships, like Buckle Up Phone Down, law enforcement blitzes, and free-ride sharing promotions during the holidays.
“We must give credit to the drivers who chose to practice safe driving behaviors,” said Siwula. “We pledge to do our part, but it will take everyone – all citizens of Kentucky – to reach our goal of zero deaths on our roadways.”
Kentucky’s history of highway fatalities:
2000 823
2001 843
2002 915
2003 931
2004 964
2005 985
2006 913
2007 864
2008 826
2009 791
2010 760
2011 721
2012 746
2013 638
2014 672
2015 761
2016 834
2017 782
2018 724
2019 734 (preliminary)