Transportation Cabinet engineer talks about road projects near Corbin













A high-level Transportation Cabinet official gave an update Tuesday on numerous plans for road improvements near Corbin.

Sherri Chappell, Transportation Engineering Supervisor with the KYTC District 11 office in Manchester was the featured speaker Tuesday at the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s monthly membership luncheon. The event was held at The Corbin Center.

The biggest, and most immediate, of the projects Chappell discussed was significant changes to US 25E from the intersection of KY 770 to the Corbin Bypass.

Chappell said the four-mile stretch — two in Laurel County and two in Knox County — would see significant changes, mostly in the Knox County portion. Studies show that 18,000 to 26,000 cars a day drive the stretch. The goal is to improve access, safety and traffic flow.

Chappell said a top priority would be reconfiguring the intersection of US 25E and Ohler Road, one of the “top 5 worst intersections in the state.”

“We don’t really like that distinction, so we want to improve it as soon as we can,” she said.

In the future, motorists will go through on a new road coming off Commonwealth Ave, along side Wendy’s and straight through the parking lot at Tri-County Square Shopping Center near Sonic. Master Street (KY 312) would also directly connect to Ohler Road when it is extended between the old Kmart building and PNC Bank.

Chappell said turning lanes would be added, access roads constructed, and that several traffic lights would be relocated, including one going into Trademart Shopping Center. She also talked about improvements to Cumberland Falls Hwy. and concrete replacement at what is commonly called “Malfunction Junction.”