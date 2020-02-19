Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Transportation Cabinet closing a portion of I-75 (right lane), on Thursday, Feb. 20

Posted On 19 Feb 2020
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that a portion of I-75 southbound (right lane) from mile points 1.5 to 2.0 in Whitley County will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 20, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The lane closure is necessary to allow District 11 crews to perform slide repair operations.

Transportation Cabinet officials ask motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.

You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.

