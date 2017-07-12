By Dean Manning

The Corbin Tourism Commission still owes Wasatch Railroad Contractors more than $8,000 for the restoration work on the L&N 2132 steam locomotive, coal tender and caboose, but the company is asking for an additional $20,000 to cover unforeseen labor costs.

At the commission’s monthly meeting Tuesday night, Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel told the commissioners that officials from Wasatch had told her that the project, which was originally scheduled to be completed in May, had been delayed until July because of the inordinate amount of inclement weather.

To make up the time, Wasatch officials told Kriebel they were forced to bring in additional staff. In addition, while renovations to the interior of the caboose were not included in the bid on the project, Wasatch employees had begun some of the work in anticipation that the company would secure that contract when it was let for bid.