Traffic stops lead to 11 arrests in three days for the W’burg Police Department











Recent traffic stops by the Williamsburg Police Department have resulted in 11 drug-related arrests.

About 7:19 p.m. Monday, Williamsburg Police Officer Steven Hill arrested four people for trafficking in methamphetamine following the traffic stop of a silver 2005 Chevy Cobalt, according to a police department release.

Hill charged Steven R. York, 46, Roger D. Freudenstein, 44, John W. Freudenstein, 55, and Wendell C. Canada, 47, all of Williamsburg, with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the release.

York was also charged with careless driving.

The arrests occurred off US25W in Williamsburg near Napa Auto Parts, and officers recovered about nine grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and cash.

Williamsburg Police Lt. Brandon White, Sgt. Elijah Hunter with K-9 Thorn, Officer Eddie Cain and Whitley County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jonas Saunders assisted at the scene.

Other Monday arrests

About 4:58 a.m. Monday, Williamsburg Police Officers Dorman Patrick Jr. and Bryson Lawson arrested three people at the Pilot Travel Center on drug-related charges following the traffic stop of a red 2008 Chevy Cobalt, according to another release.

Police recovered about six grams of suspected methamphetamine, a small amount of suspected heroin, marijuana, a 9 mm handgun and a simulated handgun during the investigation, the release stated.

Williamsburg police charged Robert A. Becknell, 33, of Lancaster, with enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police also served Becknell with a bench warrant, according to a release.

Police charged Megan M. McCollum, 23, of Nicholasville, and Jeffrey Bates, 45, of Nicholasville, with enhanced possession of a controlled substance. Bates was also charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both McCollum and Bates were also served with several bench warrants, according to the release.

Williamsburg Police Sgt. Elijah Hunter with K-9 Thor assisted with the investigation.

Sunday arrest

About 10:32 p.m. Sunday, Williamsburg police recovered methamphetamine, Xanax, Suboxone and marijuana during the traffic stop of a 2012 Chevy Malibu near the intersection of Perkins Place and Sycamore Street, according to another release.

Police identified the driver of the vehicle as Tina E. Davis, 42, of Williamsburg, and a search of her and her vehicle resulted in the discovery of illegal contraband. Police also determined that Davis was allegedly under the influence, and that her driving history indicated she had two prior DUI convictions, according to the release.

Williamsburg Police Officer Dorman Patrick Jr. charged Davis with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, prescription controlled substance not in original container, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-offense driving while under the influence, failure to produce vehicle insurance card and improper turning, the release stated.

Officers Bryson Lawson, Steven Hill, Angie Vanover, and Jason Williams assisted.

Saturday arrests

About 12 a.m. Saturday, Officer Bryson Lawson arrested three women off US25 after the stop of a blue 2008 Dodge truck for traffic violations, according to a release.

Williamsburg police discovered crystal methamphetamine, pills and marijuana as a result of their investigation, the release stated.

Williamsburg police charged Savannah Roark, 22, of Corbin, Martina Roark, 24, of Williamsburg, and Samantha J. Haynes, 31, of Williamsburg, with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Savannah Roark, who was the driver of the vehicle, was also charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Martina Roark and Haynes were also charged with illegal possession of a legend drug.

In addition, Martina Roark was charged with possession of marijuana, and served with two bench warrants for failure to appear, according to the release.

Williamsburg Police Officers Greg Rhoades, Steven Hill, Angie Vanover, Dorman Patrick Jr., Whitley County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jonas Saunders and Deputy Jason Strunk assisted with the investigation.