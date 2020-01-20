Traffic stop on suspected reckless driver leads to DUI arrest











What began as a traffic stop for a suspected reckless driver Friday night in north Corbin, ended with the driver charged with DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Dakota Anthony Middleton, 21, of Barbourville following the traffic stop on American Greeting Card Road.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, stated that K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler initiated the traffic stop on the Chrysler 200 at approximately 9:45 p.m.

“The traffic stop was conducted because Deputy Mehler observed the vehicle being operated in a careless manner traveling from the right-hand lane to the left-hand lane to a passing lane in an unsafe manner traveling through a red traffic light,” Acciardo stated.

Mehler determined that both Middleton, and the passenger, identified as Amanda Norris, 20, of Corbin, were under the influence and they were both placed under arrest. Norris reportedly admitted to having used Suboxone earlier in the day.

“In addition, the driver was found in possession of hypodermic needles, a spoon with a white residue and Suboxone,” Acciardo stated.

Middleton was also charged with careless driving, failure to signal, disregarding a traffic control device – traffic light, and no registration plates.

Norris was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances.

Middleton and Norris were both lodged in the Laurel County Correction Center, and released Saturday on their own recognizance.