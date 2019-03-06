Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Traffic stop leads to two drug trafficking arrests

Posted On 06 Mar 2019
By :
A traffic stop Saturday evening by the Williamsburg Police Department resulted in the arrest of two people on drug trafficking charges.

About 7:37 p.m., Williamsburg Police Officer Dorman Patrick Jr. observed a white Pontiac G6 traveling south on US25W after identifying the driver as someone, who had active warrants for her arrest, according to a police department release.

Patrick conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle near IGA.

When the vehicle stopped, Patrick observed the male passenger, Cruz D. Blaylock, 28, of Williamsburg, exit the vehicle and allegedly discard a small bag onto the ground, according to the release.

Patrick retrieved the bag, which contained 13.5 suspected grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine along with numerous plastic baggies used to distribute narcotics for the purpose of resale, the release stated.

Patrick then searched the car and found a set of scales, $236, and additional distribution baggies, the release stated.

The driver, Stacey R. Carman, 35, of Williamsburg, told police that the baggies and digital scales in the car belonged to her, according to her arrest citation.

Patrick charged both Blaylock and Carmen with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (over two grams of methamphetamine).

The pair were lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center, and pleaded not guilty during their arraignment Monday afternoon in Whitley District Court.

Judge Fred White appointed the public advocate’s office to represent both defendants, scheduled a March 11 preliminary hearing in their cases and set a $25,000 cash bond for each defendant.

Lt. Brandon White and Officer Greg Rhoades assisted with the arrest.

