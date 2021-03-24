Previous Story
Traffic stop leads to recovery of stolen vehicle
Posted On 24 Mar 2021
Comment: 0
Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies conducting a traffic stop on a pickup truck with no license plate Thursday night in Woodbine, discovered the vehicle to be stolen and the driver to be in possession of heroin and methamphetamine.
Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us