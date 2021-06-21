Traffic stop leads to meth arrests in Keavy











A traffic stop of two motorcyclists early Monday morning in the Keavy area resulted in their arrests on methamphetamine-related charges.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christopher Clontz, 29, of London, and Richard Cole, 26, of London, following the traffic stop on Ky. 312.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said Deputies Justin Taylor and Landry Collett stopped the duo at approximately 3:44 a.m. after they failed to signal for a turn.

“During the stop it was determined that neither driver had a valid motorcycle license,” Acciardo said adding that the riders were found in possession of methamphetamine, syringes and scales.

Clontz was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – methamphetamine – second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, no motorcycle operator’s license, operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license, and failure to signal.

Cole was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no motorcycle operator’s license, and failure to signal.

Clontz and Cole were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.