Traffic stop leads to arrest of W’burg man for possession of meth, marijuana

Posted On 14 Aug 2020
A traffic stop late Tuesday night in Williamsburg led to the arrest of a Williamsburg man for possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Williamsburg Police Officer Dorman Patrick, Jr., and Sergeant Elijah Hunter arrested Jared D. Leach, 20, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana.

According to police, the incident began at approximately 11:45 p.m. in the area of the Briar Creek trailer park when the vehicle Leach was driving was stopped because the rear license plate was not illuminated.

Officers discovered that Leach was in possession of a white crystal substance to be methamphetamine, and also the marijuana.

Leach was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Chief Wayne Bird and K-9 Vicko assisted at the scene.

