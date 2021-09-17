Traffic stop leads to arrest of Corbin man on drug possession charges











A traffic stop in north Corbin Wednesday morning resulted in the arrest of a Corbin man found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies charged Anthony W. Martin, 33, with first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, first-degree possession of a controlled substance – drug unspecified and driving on a DUI suspended license.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said deputies conducted the traffic stop on a Chevrolet Cruz just after 11 a.m. on Ky. 770.

Deputies discovered the methamphetamine and another substance.

Martin was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.