Traffic stop leads to arrest of Corbin man on drug possession charges
Posted On 17 Sep 2021
Comment: 0
A traffic stop in north Corbin Wednesday morning resulted in the arrest of a Corbin man found to be in possession of methamphetamine.
Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies charged Anthony W. Martin, 33, with first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, first-degree possession of a controlled substance – drug unspecified and driving on a DUI suspended license.
Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said deputies conducted the traffic stop on a Chevrolet Cruz just after 11 a.m. on Ky. 770.
Deputies discovered the methamphetamine and another substance.
Martin was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.