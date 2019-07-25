Traffic stop leads police to wanted man in stolen vehicle











A traffic stop Thursday morning led Kentucky State Police Division of Commercial Vehicle Enforcement officers to a man wanted in North Carolina on assault and auto theft charges.

Officer Steve Douglas arrested Michael Brandon Holmes, 40, of Tabor City following the traffic stop on U.S. 25E in north Corbin.

Douglas initiated the traffic stop at approximately 11:45 a.m. after observing the 2012 Kia being operated in a reckless manner.

A check of the driver, identified of Holmes, indicated that he was a fugitive out of Iredell County, North Carolina on charges of larceny of motor vehicles, and assault with a deadly weapon.

In addition, officers learned that Holmes’ driver’s license was suspended, and the vehicle had been reported stolen by the Middlesboro Police Department.

Homes was taken into custody and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center on charges of receiving stolen property – auto, reckless driving, operating on a suspended license and fugitive from another state.

Douglas is continuing the investigation.

He was assisted at the scene by CVE Officer Tyler Teaney.