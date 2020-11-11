Traffic stop in north Corbin leads to heroin arrest











What began as a traffic stop and fight with Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies early Tuesday morning in north Corbin, ended with the arrest of a Louisville man who was allegedly trafficking heroin.

Steven W. Shelton, 39, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – heroin, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in marijuana, resisting arrest, menacing, failure to signal and excessive windshield tinting following the incident off Ky. 770.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said Deputy Landry Collett initiated the traffic stop at approximately 3:05 a.m. after observing the silver colored BMW turn into a business parking lot without using a turn signal.

Collett added that the vehicle had no license plate.

Acciardo said as Collett approached the vehicle, he could see the driver, later identified as Shelton attempting to conceal something.

Upon searching Shelton, Collett located the suspected heroin.

“As soon as the deputy located the heroin, Shelton began struggling with him,” Acciardo said noting that backup deputies arrived on the scene and Shelton was secured in handcuffs.

“The deputies also found a needle and marijuana on his person,” Acciardo said.

In addition to the charges from the incident, deputies served Shelton with an outstanding Whitley County Circuit Court indictment warrant charging him with first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, and second-degree possession of a controlled substance – drug not specified.

Shelton was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center where he is being held on a $25,000 cash bond.