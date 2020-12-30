Traffic stop ends in drug arrest











A routine traffic stop Saturday afternoon led to the discovery of drugs in a backpack, a handgun under a seat and a rifle hidden in a pair of brown overalls.

Whitley County Sheriff’s Deputy Chad Estep arrested Preston Messer, 39, of Williamsburg, on drug charges after Messer committed several traffic violations around 4 p.m. on Dec. 26 near Scuffletown Road in Corbin, according to the arrest citation.

While interviewing Messer, Estep was provided a social security number, which was subsequently confirmed by dispatch to have an arrest warrant for unrelated charges, stated the citation.

Estep wrote in the citation that upon searching the vehicle, the driver stated that he had an orange backpack with his belongings.

“Upon his consent and search incident to arrest, I searched the backpack and located a brown plastic container with two syringes, a plastic bag with crystal like methamphetamine, marijuana, scales and other paraphernalia,” wrote Estep.

Estep also located a handgun under a seat and a rifle hidden in a pair of brown overalls.

Whitley County E-911 dispatch confirmed that Messer’s license was suspended due to a “DUI” case.

Messer was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-offense trafficking in marijuana, buying or possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to improperly signal, failure to wear a seat belt and driving with a DUI suspended license.

Messer was transported to the Whitley County Detention Center.