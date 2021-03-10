Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Traffic slightly detoured after two-vehicle accident

Posted On 10 Mar 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

Traffic on 18th Street in front of Owens Auto & Truck Service was  detoured briefly on Wednesday after a two-vehicle accident blocked the road around noon.

Corbin Fire Department Battalion Chief Chad Jackson said the call initially came in with injuries, but once crews arrived on the scene, both drivers told crews that they were okay and did not want to go to the hospital.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by Corbin Police.

Corbin Police Department, Whitley County EMS and the Corbin Fire Department all responded to the accident.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Officer receives Governor’s award

Posted On 26 Feb 2021
, By
0

Small group gathered to protest police shooting

Posted On 24 Feb 2021
, By
0

Corbin firefighters pitch in to help neighbors

Posted On 24 Feb 2021
, By
0

Corbin Police Department releases additional details about officer-involved shooting

Posted On 19 Feb 2021
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal