Traffic slightly detoured after two-vehicle accident











Traffic on 18th Street in front of Owens Auto & Truck Service was detoured briefly on Wednesday after a two-vehicle accident blocked the road around noon.

Corbin Fire Department Battalion Chief Chad Jackson said the call initially came in with injuries, but once crews arrived on the scene, both drivers told crews that they were okay and did not want to go to the hospital.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by Corbin Police.

Corbin Police Department, Whitley County EMS and the Corbin Fire Department all responded to the accident.