Traffic on West Ky. 92 to be detoured as state makes emergency repairs to Jellico Creek Bridge











The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Monday that Jellico Creek Bridge on Ky. 92 West would be closed to traffic because of structural issues.

Officials said the steel stringer beams of the bridge have deteriorated.

The damage was found during a routine inspection of the bridge.

Commercial traffic will be detoured to Ky. 90 until repairs can be made.

Residents in the area will be able to use Old Jellico Creek Road.

Judge-executive Pat White, Jr. said emergency officials have been in contact with McCreary County officials to arrange fire coverage for the area west of the bridge as fire truck would be unable to use the Old Jellico Creek Bridge.

That bridge will accommodate ambulances.

“The response time will be a little bit greater,” White said of ambulances.

White asked residents to to allow extra travel time and to be patient as crews repair the bridge.

“The repairs are expected to take up to six weeks,” officials with the transportation cabinet district office in Manchester stated.

Work in the improvements to that portion of Ky. 92 at continuing and the bridge, along with that section of highway, will ultimately be replaced.

“Hopefully, that is just a few months away,” White said.