Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Traffic Alert: Parts of I-75 shutdown

Posted On 01 Dec 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

Parts of I-75 in or near Whitley County are temporarily shut down due to traffic crashes and weather.

I-75 northbound is shutdown between Exit 11 and Exit 15. Traffic is being detoured onto US25W, and is moving extremely slowly. Please use caution and avoid the area if possible.

Traffic on I-75 between Exit 25 and Exit 29 is also either stopped or extremely slow due to a wreck near the Whitley-Laurel County line.

Road conditions in southern Whitley County appear slick, and motorists are urged to use caution while driving this morning.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Whitley County reports 16th COVID-19 fatality Monday

Posted On 30 Nov 2020
, By
0

Laurel County Health Department reports 12th confirmed COVID-19 fatality Wednesday

Posted On 25 Nov 2020
, By
0

COVID–19 cases continue to rise across Kentucky

Posted On 25 Nov 2020
, By
0

Laurel County reports 90 new COVID-19 cases between Saturday and Monday

Posted On 23 Nov 2020
, By

Leave a Reply


Maximus - Now Hiring

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal