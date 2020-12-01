Traffic Alert: Parts of I-75 shutdown











Parts of I-75 in or near Whitley County are temporarily shut down due to traffic crashes and weather.

I-75 northbound is shutdown between Exit 11 and Exit 15. Traffic is being detoured onto US25W, and is moving extremely slowly. Please use caution and avoid the area if possible.

Traffic on I-75 between Exit 25 and Exit 29 is also either stopped or extremely slow due to a wreck near the Whitley-Laurel County line.

Road conditions in southern Whitley County appear slick, and motorists are urged to use caution while driving this morning.