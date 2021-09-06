Trading Days kicks off Sept. 9











While the festival may say “Old Fashioned,” there are several new acts lined up to perform this year at Williamsburg’s 38th annual Old Fashioned Trading Days, which kicks off Sept. 9.

The festival will see a few changes this year, such as no quilt show and gospel music only being performed on Thursday and Saturday. Bluegrass music will fill the air Friday night with performances by four returning acts and one new performing group called “Chimney Rock Boys.”

New acts will include: Immanuel Baptist Church, Black Kettle Swamp, and Paint Creek on Thursday; Elvis Tribute Shows by Barry and Doug Thompson, and Chimney Rock Boys on Friday; 3 Years Apart, His Heart, and Pistol Whip on Saturday.

West Wind Drive will also be performing for the first time under its new name. The band was formerly known as Frontier.

The more than 100 booth and vendor spaces have been filled. Retired Williamsburg Tourism Director Alvin Sharp said the booths will be moved further up Main Street.

One new activity for Old Fashioned Trading Days is COVID-19 vaccines will be offered by the Whitley County Health Department.

As the number of COVID cases continue to increase in Whitley County, Sharp said they encourage individuals to wear masks and get vaccinated.

Syntas is a sponsor of the festival and is providing hand sanitizing stations throughout the festival.

Sharp said that several aspects of the festival will return, such as many of the food vendors and performers.

Set up will begin on Sept. 8 along with the registration for the canning contest from 10 a.m. to noon.

Food concessions will be able to begin setting up at 10 a.m. on Sept. 8, and crafts and other booths will begin set up at 1 p.m.

Sharp said that there is an expected crowd of approximately 15,000 over the three-day festival.

“It’s exciting to be a part of this,” said Sharp. “It’s an event that I am proud of. It started with Paul and Theresa Estes at the radio station 38 years ago. It has grown every year – changed every year. I am proud to be a part of it.”