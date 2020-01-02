









Tracy Nicole Gray Snyder departed this life on Sunday, December 29, 2019. She was the wife of Darrell P. Snyder.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, January 3, at Piney Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Brian Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery in Corbin. Visitation will be from 6–8 P.M. Thursday also at the church located at 996 Standard Avenue, Corbin. Hart Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.