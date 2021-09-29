









Tracy Lee Smallwood, age 43, daughter of Glenda Barton Smallwood of Corbin, KY passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at her residence.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 30, from 6 pm until 9 pm. at Laurel Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be at 12 pm on Friday, October 1 in the Laurel Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ronnie Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery in Corbin, Kentucky.

Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.