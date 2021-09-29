Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Tracy Lee Smallwood

Posted On 29 Sep 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag:

Tracy Lee Smallwood, age 43, daughter of Glenda Barton Smallwood of Corbin, KY passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at her residence.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 30, from 6 pm until 9 pm. at Laurel Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 12 pm on Friday, October 1 in the Laurel Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ronnie Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery in Corbin, Kentucky.
Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

About the Author

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal