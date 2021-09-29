Previous Story
Tracy Lee Smallwood
Posted On 29 Sep 2021
Tracy Lee Smallwood, age 43, daughter of Glenda Barton Smallwood of Corbin, KY passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at her residence.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 30, from 6 pm until 9 pm. at Laurel Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 12 pm on Friday, October 1 in the Laurel Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ronnie Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery in Corbin, Kentucky.
Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.