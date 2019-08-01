Tractor-trailer wreck shuts down I-75 north Sunday night











Northbound Interstate 75 near Corbin was shut down for more than six hours Sunday night and into Monday morning after a truckload of particle board was spilled onto the highway.

Kentucky State Police Division of Commercial Vehicle Enforcement was called to the scene at the 30-mile marker just after 11 p.m. when the truck carrying the load struck the barrier in the construction zone.

CVE Officer Steve Douglas, Public Affairs Officer for the Eastern Region, said the truck driver, identified as Juan Alfonza McCray, II, of North Augusta, South Carolina, told officers that he was traveling north in the right lane when a passenger vehicle cut him off, causing him to slam on the brakes.

As a result, the truck veered to the left and struck the barrier, jarring the load loose from the flatbed trailer and spilling it onto the highway.

McCray was not injured in the crash.

Northbound traffic was rerouted to U.S. 25 as crews worked to clear the scene.

Douglas said the interstate was reopened at approximately 5:10 a.m.

Kentucky State Police and West Knox firefighters responded to the scene.