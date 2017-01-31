By Staff

Traci Elaine Harp, 42, of Corbin, passed away on Saturday January 21, 2017 at her home.

She was born in Santa Clara, CA and was a homemaker. She loved planting and being a caregiver to her step-father, David Bunce.

Traci was preceded in death by her mother, Della Barton Bunce; brother, Paul Helton Jr. and sisters, Diana Helton Rumage and Sheila Helton.

She is survived by her husband, James Otis Harp III; step-father, David Bunce; daughters, Gabbrielle Shaffer and Brooklyn Harp; sister, Pamela Ziakas; brothers, Waylon, Josh, John, Tyler, Cody, and Mike Malay; John Helton, and Rick Bunce.

Funeral services were held onn Friday January 27, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home.

Burial followed in the Corinth Cemetery in Corbin.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements, where messages may be written to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.