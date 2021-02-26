Trace Adkins ‘The Way I Wanna Go Tour 2021’ coming to The Corbin Arena June 4











The Corbin Arena announced Friday morning that Trace Adkins will be performing a June 4 concert as part of his “The Way I Wanna Go Tour 2021.”

A Nashville icon for more than two decades, Adkins has made his mark on the country music industry with 11 million albums sold.

Adkins made his debut in 1996 with the album “Dreamin’ Out Loud,” released on Capitol Records Nashville. Since then, Adkins has released 10 more studio albums and two greatest hits compilations, according to Wikipedia.

Some of Adkins biggest hits include: 1997’s “(This Ain’t) No Thinkin’ Thing,” 2007’s “Ladies Love Country Boys,” and 2008’s “You’re Gonna Miss This.”

Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 5, starting at 10 a.m.

A ticket presale will take place on Thursday, March 4, starting at 10 a.m. The presale password is “COWBOY”.

There will be limited capacity for the show with POD seating. All current state, health and safety regulations apply.

You can purchase tickets at The Corbin Arena Box Office or through Ticketmaster.com.

Call the arena box office for more information at (606) 258-2020.

The Corbin Arena announced on Feb. 6 that Rodney Carrington Live was coming on April 23 with an 8 p.m. concert.

Tickets are on sale now through The Corbin Arena Box Office or Ticketmaster.com.

Upcoming shows at The Corbin Arena this month include: Winger and Firehouse on Friday, March 12, starting at 7 p.m., and Upchurch on Saturday, March 13, starting at 7:30 p.m.