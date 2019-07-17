‘Top Chef’ judge visits The Wrigley Taproom











One of Corbin’s top chefs had the opportunity to meet and receive feedback from one of the judges of Bravo network’s, “Top Chef.”

Chef Graham Elliot came to downtown Corbin Saturday where he met with Kristen Smith and the crew at The Wrigley Taproom.

“He was the mot down to Earth personality I have ever met,” Smith said of Elliot. “It was like I was talking to an old friend.”

Smith said Elliot sampled the food, which features locally sourced fare.

“He loved it,” Smith said of Elliot’s reaction. “That we source so much locally is what drew him to our place.”

Before he left, Elliot held an impromptu get-together with The Wrigley’s kitchen staff in the alley behind the restaurant.

“It was inspiring,” Smith said of the 10-minute meeting. “He told them what it has been like for him in the industry and what it takes to succeed. He even gave us the chance to ask him questions.”

Smith said she has had the opportunity to meet other renowned chefs, but this was the first time she has hosted one in her restaurant.

“He told us, ‘You really have something special here,’” Smith said of Elliot. “He eats a lot of good food from good chefs, so that was magical for us to hear.”

Elliot timed his visit perfectly. In addition to eating at The Wrigley, the chef, who is also a car lover, took the opportunity to explore the classic and custom vehicles on display on Main Street during the Cumberland Valley Cruise-In.

“He spent some time just walking down Main Street taking pictures of his favorite cars,” Smith said of Elliot.