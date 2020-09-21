









Tony Ray Faulkner, age 76, formerly of Williamsburg, Kentucky died peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in South Carolina.

Tony was a brave and loyal soldier that proudly served his country!

Tony Faulkner was a Vietnam veteran who served in the Army’s 1st Calvary Division during Vietnam where his unit was awarded the Distinguished Presidential Citation for demonstrating exceptional heroism in action. Tony ascended to the rank of Command Sergeant Major and served in the Army for 28 years from 1965 to 1976. Tony was a decorated soldier earning many awards and certifications during his career. Tony served in Germany as part of the Berlin Brigade from 1972 to 1976. Tony’s first assignment after graduating Sergeant Major school in the 18th graduating class was to command the “Old Guard” of the 3rd infantry division in Washington D.C. Tony went on to be the Command Sergeant Major “CSM” with the 6th Battalion 327 Airborne Regiment in Alaska at Fort Wainwright, and then served out the remainder of his career as Command Sergeant Major with the 1st Aviation Brigade at Fort Rucker in Alabama. Even after retirement Tony continued to serve his community in many ways including working for the local school district in Williamsburg, KY as a bus driver for many years.

Tony is survived by his daughters, April and Audra; his sons, Nathan and Travis; and his nine grandchildren.

He will be laid to rest following a graveside service at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, September 26, at the Lot Cemetery in Williamsburg. Military Graveside Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post #88 of Corbin, Kentucky.

