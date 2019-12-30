









Mr. Tony McCullough, age 72, of Frakes, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019, at the Middlesboro Appalachian Regional Hospital. He was born May 19, 1947 in Valley Creek, Tennessee.

Tony was preceded in death by: granddaughter, Carrie Sue McCullough; father, Caryles McCullough; mother, Jean Jones McCullough; sisters, Connie, Terri, Cathy and Dixie.

He is survived by: wife of thirty-six years, Violet Humfleet McCullough; children, Harvey McCullough and wife, Vicki, Anthony “Red” McCullough and wife, Shannon, James McCullough, Denise Herrell and husband, Eddie, Tonya Partin and husband, Pete, Paige Parks and husband, Allen, Harmony McCullough, Carla Abdou and husband, Naser; grandchildren, Autumn, Brailey, Dalton, April, Brittany, Justin, Steven, Travis, Jacob, Alex, Chris, Dusty, Zachary, Maleaha, Sabrina, Wyatt, Daniel and Keith; 30 great-grandchildren; brothers, James McCullough and wife, Helen, Larry McCullough and wife, Maryann, Danny McCullough and wife, Patsy, David McCullough and wife, Patty, Jimmy Glen McCullough and Jackie Lynn McCullough; special friends, Jimmy Fontana and Jose Lomeli; in addition to a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 p.m. Monday, December 30, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with the funeral beginning at 7:00 PM. Rev. Randy Douglas officiating.

Military Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Honor Guard Post #154.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.