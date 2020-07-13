









Tony Allen Warren, age 57, of Twin Valley Road, London, Kentucky, departed this life on Friday, July 10, 2020 at his home. He was born on September 10, 1962 in Hamilton, Ohio to Fred E. Warren and Ruth Irene (Gibbins) Warren. He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Warren; brother, Curtis Warren and his stepfather, William Stanley “Jack” Jarvis.

He is survived by his mother, Ruth Irene Jarvis of Hamilton, Ohio; four sisters, Barbara Jarvis of Hamilton, Ohio, Wreva Henson of London, Kentucky, Sherry Smith (Billy) of Manchester, Kentucky and Connie Krossber of London, Kentucky; brother, Stanley “Greg” Jarvis (Lou) of London, Kentucky; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be after 6:00 P.M. on Tuesday, July 14, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, July 15, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Steve Roehrich officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the New Mt. Zion Cemetery on Croley Bend in Williamsburg.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.