Tomorrow, Tomorrow the sun’ll come out











Tomorrow, a song from the musical Annie, has these lyrics; The sun’ll come out Tomorow, Bet your bottom dollar that Tomorrow There’ll be sun!

For a lot of us that is hard to believe right now, especially businesses. Many are shut down because of the Coronavirus.

But we have to believe that the sun will come out tomorrow. Many workers have been laid off and many businesses, such as restaurants, are open but with a reduced staff.

This newspaper is feeling the effects of the shut downs too. I’ve been employed here for 33 years and in that period only two or three times has a business had to cancel an ad. Last week we had 18 ads cancelled because the businesses were either cutting back or shutting down. I’m happy to say the situation has improved somewhat this week.

This brings me to a point that we are all in this together. We have never been more reliant on each other than we are now.

Now is the time to point out that we need to shop locally more than ever and that includes advertising.

I’ve thought about it before, but have never written about those who spend their advertising dollars with out of town businesses like the Direct Mail or Lexington TV stations.

I understand why some advertisers would need to reach a wider audience than what we serve, or that any other local media serves, but when these businesses choose to not spend any of their advertising dollars locally, then that sends out the message that we are not in this together.

My hope is that you and those who you do business with will be loyal to local businesses and we will get through this awful time.

I’m in that “elderly” group and I’m keeping my distance from others. But this weekend a couple on our street, Mr. and Mrs. Philip Johnson, opened their window and entertained several of us on the piano.

We stood in the street, at a good distance from each other, and listened to the beautiful music. We ended by singing Blessed Assurance. We plan on doing it again this weekend.

How generous and thoughtful it was of the Johnsons to think of this. Perhaps you can find a way to assist others through this tough period.

As for this newspaper we will keep you informed of necessary information either on our printed pages or on our website at www.thenewsjournal.net.

In the meantime be comforted by lyrics from Annie;

Just thinking about Tomorrow Clears away the cobwebs And the sorrow Til there’s none!

When I’m stuck with a day That’s grey And lonely I just stick out my chin And grin And say Oh!

The sun’ll come out Tomorrow So you gotta hang on Til Tomorrow Come what may! Tomorrow Tomorrow