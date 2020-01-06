









Tommy Ray Barton, age 80, of Somerset, formerly of Corbin, passed away on Thursday January 2, 2020 at Cumberland Nursing and Rehabilitation in Somerset.

He was born in Knox County and was a retired salesman for over 21 years with Pepsi-Cola in Corbin. Tommy was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Pascal Barton and Mary Miracle Barton; former wife, Sandra Sue Barton; brothers, Arnold E. Barton, Jack V. Barton, and James Harold Hensley; sisters, Imogene Harmon and Mae Massey; granddaughter, Ashleigh Hassler.

Tommy is survived by his children, Tommy Ray Barton II, Marian Boggs, Melissa Tuttle and Shannon Petrey; brothers, Robert F. Barton and Pascal Barton Jr.; grandchildren, Mark, Hunter, and Ethan Hassler, Megan Middleton, Morgan Boggs, Cainan and Courtney Petrey, and Jessie Barton; great-grandchildren, Chance Mills and Cash Hassler; and by many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, January 7, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery in Corbin.

Visitation will be from 6-8pm on Monday January 6, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.