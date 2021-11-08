









Tommy Joe Keeney, age 74, of Pioneer Village, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at his home.

Tommy was born on October 4, 1947 in Flatt Woods, Kentucky. He is preceded in death by his mother, Charleene (Keeney) Stephens.

Tommy was a veteran of the United States Army and the Merchant Marines, having served in Vietnam and where he earned a Purple Heart. He was a graduate of Russell High School.

He is survived by his wife Brenda Keeney of Williamsburg; children, Tommy Joey Keeney II (Leah) of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, Monica Keeney of Ashland, Kentucky, Lisa Lucas (Derrick) of Ashland, Kentucky and Tiffany Lykins of Salt Lick, Kentucky; stepchildren, Michelle Curran, Michael McCarthy (Katie) and Denise Gleeson (Andrew) all of Cincinnati, Ohio; 19 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; sisters, Theresa Keeney Dent-Stampley (JR) of Covington, Louisiana and Patricia Parker (Wayne) of Ashland, Kentucky; special cousins, Richard Keeney, Michael Keeney and Bernie Pemberton; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at the Hager & Cundiff Funeral Home on 207 W. Oak Street in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

He will be laid to rest following Military Honors in the Camp Nelson National Cemetery on 6980 Danville Road in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.