









Tommy Collins, age 52, of Highland Park Drive, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Tuesday, September 22, 2021 at his home. Tommy was born on October 25, 1968 in Duluth, Georgia to the late Marvin and Sandra (Skelton) Collins. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, Tommy Collins Jr. and a sister, Tina Marie.

He is survived by his wife, Stella Bryant Collins of Williamsburg; daughter, Miranda Faye and D.J. West and Williamsburg; three sons, Jordan Collins, Harvey “Lee” Hatfield and wife Renee Barr and Jacob Hatfield, all of Florida; grandchildren, Lou, Bethany Hatfield and Michael Hatfield; three sisters, Mary Shedd, Gloria Franklin and Sallie Seals, Steven, all of Georgia; brother, Anthony Collins of Georgia; special niece and nephews, Joshua Seals, Alisha Calloway and Jason Franklin; special friends, “Hollywood”, Brandon Barton and Charles Fritts; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Monday, September 27, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 3:00 P.M. Monday, September 27, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bill Meadors officiating. Following the Service he will be laid to rest in the Croley Addition of Highland Park Cemetery in Williamsburg.

