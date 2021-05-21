Previous Story
Tombstone Junction property now up for auction thru May 27
Posted On 21 May 2021
Comment: 0
Tag: auction, Old #77, Tombstone Junction, Western Town
Bids for the Tombstone Junction property are coming in as the auction winds down. The auction which is set to end on May 27 at 5 p.m. had received 90 bids as of noon on May 17 with the highest bid being $60,100.
