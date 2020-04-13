









Tom “T.J.” Evans, age 89, of Cincinnati, Ohio, formerly of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at Garden Manor Nursing Home in Middletown, Ohio. He was born June 1, 1930 at Gatliff, KY to the late Dan and Martha Paul Evans. He was a member of Williamsburg Masonic Lodge #490 F&AM and a member of the Scottish Rite. He was a member of Lakota Hills Baptist Church in Westchester, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his wife Cynthia “Cindy” Evans.

He is survived by a son, Dan Evans (Patty) of Gulf Shores, Alabama; three grandchildren, Amanda Rutledge (Billy), Ashley Vinson (Jonathan), and Zach Evans (Manisa); six great-grandchildren, Kane Morrow (Kelly), Keegan Morrow, Layne Rutledge, Evan Vinson, Gabrielle Vinson, and Colin Vinson; one great-great-granddaughter, Hollyn Morrow; four sisters-in-law, Galena Coffey, Faye Eaton (Jim), Wilma Croley, and Helen Jean Croley; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Graveside service will be 1:00 PM, Tuesday, April 14, at Emlyn Cemetery with Rev. Tom Evans officiating. Interment will be in Emlyn Cemetery.

