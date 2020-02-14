Tom Greer speaks publicly for first time as new head coach of Corbin Redhounds football
A reception was held Thursday evening in the Corbin High School cafeteria to officially welcome Tom Greer as the newest head coach of the Redhounds football program. Highlights from Greer’s speech included the following…
- Thanked Corbin Schools Superintendent Dave Cox for giving him the opportunity to apply for the position of head coach of the Corbin High School football program.
- Also thanked CHS Principal John Crawford and the hiring committee for giving him this opportunity.
- Thanked many members of his family for their love and support.
- Talked about growing up in Corbin, and being involved in athletics from a young age. Recounted his experiences being a member of the 1982 state championship Redhounds football team.
- Discussed some of his former coaches, and the impact that they had on him as a young man.
- Discussed his years teaching and coaching at Bell County High School, including leading the Bobcats to state championship titles in 1991 and 2008.
- Shared his excitement about getting to come back home to Corbin several years ago, eventually returning to coaching and helping the Redhounds to back-to-back state championship appearances in 2017 and 2018 before stepping away in 2019 in order to take on his new role as the school district’s Director of Safety.
On returning to coaching in 2020: “This past football season was tough. Doing it for 29 years, and then being away from it, was pretty hard. Then all of a sudden this head coaching position comes open, and I really didn’t think I would even have the opportunity to apply, but Mr. Cox got with the board members, and once they gave me the okay to do it, I applied.”
On his outlook for the Redhounds football team: “The thing that I am probably the most impressed with is that we have some really outstanding offensive and defensive linemen. We have some good skill people as well, but when I look at our kids in the weight room, the offensive line and defensive line are going to be in really good shape. This game is won on the o-line and d-line. If you can’t play up front, you’re not going to be very good, so I am excited about that.”
“We have a great senior class that will lead us, and we have some good young players behind them.”