









Mr. Tom Anderson, age 58, of Corbin, Kentucky, departed this life on January 13, 2020 at the UK Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on May 4, 1961 in Jellico, Tennessee to Thomas Anderson and Edna (Parker) Anderson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Edna (Parker) Anderson; two sisters, Brenda Satterfield and Barbara Moses; and brothers, Glennis Anderson, Norman Anderson, Carl Anderson, Jerry Anderson, Dan Anderson, and Virgil Anderson.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Middleton) Anderson of Corbin; four children, Tonya Anderson, Thomas Anderson (Alyssa) of Cohutta, Georgia, Melinda Ledford (Johnny) of Corbin, and Tylor Anderson of Corbin; nine grandchildren, Brooklyn Anderson, Jayla Anderson, Spencer Anderson, Cayden Anderson, Landry Ledford, Abreyanna Campbell, Dalton Rose, Noah Anderson, and Lexi Anderson; four sisters, Effie Bray (Garrett) of Corbin, Evelyn Wilson of Williamsburg, Wanda Stephens of Williamsburg, and Alice Bowling (Orvil) of Williamsburg; three brothers, George Anderson (Brenda) of Chatsworth, Georgia, Bill Anderson (Robin) of Williamsburg, and Rob Anderson (Beth) of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Thursday, January 16, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will begin at 3:00 P.M. with the Rev. Floyd Hale officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Croley Addition of Highland Park Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.