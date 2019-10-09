









Toby Wayne Johnson, 63, of Brush Arbor, Williamsburg, KY departed this life on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Baptist Health in Corbin. He was born on September 4, 1956 in Pineville, KY to the late Homer and Eva Mae (Cox) Johnson. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Gary Blaine and William Norris Johnson.

He is survived by his daughter, Kendra Nicole Johnson Lawson (Cody) of Williamsburg; stepson, Brice Ansbro (Lisa) of Corbin; 2 step grandchildren, Lorissa Dollar and Gunnar Ansbro; an unborn grandchild due in February 2020; Kendra’s mother, Gena Johnson; sister-in-law, Carolyn Johnson; special friend, Vickie Wayne of Williamsburg; nieces and nephews, Billy Johnson, Jeff Johnson, Mike Johnson and Leah Beth Johnson; and a host of other friends to mourn his passing.

A graveside service was held Tuesday, October 8 at the Hill Cemetery on Meadow Creek with Rev. Billy Carpenter officiating.

