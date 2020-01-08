









Mr. Toby Moses, age 80, of Emlyn, Kentucky, departed this life on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Williamsburg Health and Rehab in Williamsburg, Kentucky. He was born on October 11, 1939 to Howard Moses and Ima June (Bird) Moses. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Ima June (Bird) Moses; sister, Mary “Boopy” Ruth Moses; and two brothers, Harold Moses and Freddie Moses. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of over 61 years, Louise (Veach) Moses of Emlyn, Kentucky; two daughters, Tammy Foley (Jim) of Pleasant View and Missy Reynolds (Larry) of Pleasant View; two sons, Les Moses (Malea) of Emlyn and Johnny Moses (Sharon) of Pleasant View; ten grandchildren, Chris Moses, Devin Moses, Emily Cornelius, Ashlee Canada, Hannah Reynolds, Lucas Moses, Maddie Reynolds, Laura Powers, Randy Powers, and Adam Reynolds; four great-grandchildren, Jonah Cornelius, Judah Cornelius, Isaac Moses, and Tucker Canada; sister, Lib Bird of Pleasant View; two brothers, Bill Moses of Jacksonville, Florida and Bob Moses of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.

Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Thursday, January 9, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral service will be at 3:00 P.M. on Thursday at the funeral home with Rev. Zach Davis and Rev. James Hodge officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Oaklawn Addition of the Pleasant View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pleasant View Methodist Church – Back Pack Ministries.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.