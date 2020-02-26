Tire amnesty events planned locally in April











If you live in the Tri-County area and you have old tires that you need to get rid of, then you will soon be in luck.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 11 and the Kentucky Division of Waste Management will be hosting several waste tire clean ups from March through May.

Laurel County will hold a clean up on April 2-4 at the Laurel County Maintenance Garage.

Whitley County will hold a clean up on April 16-18 at the Williamsburg-Whitley County Airport.

Knox County will hold a clean up on April 23-25 at the Knox County Maintenance Garage.

Times and additional details will be released at a later date.

Other planned tire clean ups throughout the district, include: