By Dean Manning

A traffic crash in Gray led to a London man facing drug trafficking and possession charges when the ambulance crew taking him to the hospital told deputies they found drug paraphernalia on his person.

According to Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith, Deputy Keith Liford arrested 40-year-old Joshua Angel Wednesday morning.

The incident began about 10 a.m. when Liford was called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Ky. 233.

When Liford and Knox EMS arrived at the scene, Angel and the driver of the vehicle, later identified as 19-year-old Tina Polley of Corbin, had reportedly fled the scene.

However, Liford soon located the duo and returned with them to the scene.

Smith said Angel appeared to be injured and was taken to Baptist Health Corbin via ambulance.

“While transporting Joshua Angel, EMS personnel informed Deputy Liford that they had discovered drug paraphernalia on the person of Joshua Angel,” Smith stated.

Liford reported finding several prescription drug tablets determined to be Neurotin and Diazepam, a small amount of suspected cocaine and heroin, a glass pipe with white residue, several syringes, a set of digital scales and more than $1,550 in cash.

Liford charged Angel with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, and controlled substance prescription not in original container.

Liford also charged Polley with leaving the scene of an accident, no registration plates, no registration receipts and failure to produce insurance card.

Smith said Polley said she was injured but refused treatment from Knox EMS.

Polley was released to family members for transportation to a treatment facility.

Smith said because of the injuries Angel and Polley received in the crash, they were both cited to Knox District Court.