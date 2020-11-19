









Tina Regina King, age 49, of East Highway 92, Siler, Kentucky departed this life on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at her home. She was born on June 6, 1971 in Barbourville, Kentucky to the late Justice Dean and Alma (Peace) King. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a son, Aaron King and a brother, Ray King.

She is survived by her children, Kayla Leeann Rogers (Neddie) of Corbin and Justin Ray Sergent of Williamsburg; three grandchildren, Landyn Rogers, Aaron King and Karsyn Rogers; three sisters, Robin Harris (Willard) of Williamsburg, Tonyia Wilson of London and Tammy Saylor of Williamsburg; two brothers, David King (Regina) and Doug King, all of Siler; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 to 12:30 P.M. on Saturday, November 21, at Croley Funeral Home. Croley Funeral Home will be following the Governor’s Mandate announced on November 19, regarding attendance due to Covid-19.

She will be laid to rest following a graveside service at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 21, at the Peace Cemetery on Harps Creek with Rev. Ronnie Rose officiating.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.