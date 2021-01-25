









Tina Marie Partin, age 35, of Gray, Kentucky departed this life on Friday, January 22, 2021 at the Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky. She was born on September 25, 1985 in Harlan, Kentucky to Arnold Roger Lewis and Rose Marie (Turner) Lewis. She was preceded in death by her son, Trinty Partin; brothers, James Roger Lewis, Jr. and Roger Lewis; and grandparents, Johnny and Ethel Turner and Arvil and Bersie Lewis.

She was a nurse and healthcare provider at Christian Health in Corbin, Kentucky. She loved raising chickens, peacocks, and helping friends and family.

She is survived by three children, Caylee Marie Partin of Gray, Connor Michael Allen Partin of Gray, and Caleb Eugene Partin of Gray; parents, Arnold and Rose Marie (Turner) Lewis of Gray; brother, James Roger Lewis (Aeriel) of Gray; niece and nephew, Arianna Lewis and Mason Lewis; a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the funeral hour on Monday, January 25, at the Croley Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM on Monday, January 25, at the Croley Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest in the Croley Addition of Highland Park.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.