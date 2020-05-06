Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Timothy Ray Perkins

Posted On 06 May 2020
Timothy Ray Perkins age 54, of Jellico, Tennessee, passed at his residence on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Timothy was born in Jellico on September 17, 1965 to the late Jess Elmer Perkins and Lydia June Douglas Perkins.

He is survived by son, Daniel Timothy Perkins; mother, Lydia June Perkins; brother, Jesse Andrew Perkins (Shawn); sisters, Janet Perkins, Lorene Perkins, and Elizabeth Kacir (John); many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends to mourn his passing.

Due to the restrictions on the funeral home during the Covid-19 outbreak, all services will be private. Please keep the Perkins family in your prayers.

Llewellyn Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

