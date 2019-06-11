









MSG. Timothy L. Hamblin, 49, of Wash Place Road, Williamsburg, departed this life on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the U.K. Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington.

He was born on November 23, 1969 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to the late J.B. and Marie (Reynolds) Hamblin.

He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Ronnie and Jimmy Hamblin.

Timothy was active in the United States Army Reserve 100th Division (IT) for over 29 years and was a deacon at Redbird Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife Jennifer Hamblin of Williamsburg; two daughters, Kayla and Allyson Hamblin of Williamsburg; brother, Joe Hamblin and wife Tiffany of Corbin; sister, Pam Croley and husband Glenn of Corbin; special cousin, Chris Sasko (Bobbi) of Williamsburg; father and mother-in-law, Berry and Judy Siler of Corbin; several niece3s and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Tuesday, June 11, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Anthony Carter officiating.

He was laid to rest in the Hamblin Family Cemetery.

Military Honors were conducted by the 100th Unit Army Reserve. Garrett Croley, Josh Hamblin, Jeremy Hamblin, TJ Centers, Greg Jackson, Chris Sasko, Eugene Bennett and Roger Patterson served as pallbearers.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg was in charge of the arrangements.