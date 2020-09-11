









Timothy “Fly” Bunch, 59, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 of a long battle with ALS and cancer.

Tim was born October 1, 1960 in Corbin, KY. He grew up in Williamsburg, KY with his father and mother, Dr. Henry H. Bunch, Sr. and Mossie Slaton Bunch and his three siblings.

Tim graduated from Williamsburg High School, class of 1978. Following graduation, he attended Western Kentucky University. He had a true passion for Williamsburg and the High School that he loved. He cherished his time for the role he played as a quarterback for the football team, and for the education he received there. He was a die-hard Yellow Jacket! He lived for the Kentucky Wildcats and enjoyed celebrating the games with his friends. He was an avid sports fan for all sports, especially NASCAR!

He is preceded in death by his father, Dr. Henry H. Bunch Sr., and his sister, Pamela S. Bunch.

Tim is survived in death by his mother, Mossie S. Bunch; his sister, Patricia Patrick (Larry); and his brother, Dr. Henry H. Bunch, Jr. (Susan); three nieces: Suzanne Baker and her sons, Justin Christian and Matthew Christian; Leslie Curl and her daughter Naomi; and Kelli Bunch; three nephews: Larry Patrick (Tammy) and their children Jacob, Gabrielle, Hunter, and Cassidy; Dr. Charles K. Bunch (Victoria) and their two children Camden and Emma; and Nathan Johnson.

A celebration of life will be Sunday, September 13th, at Grace Christian Fellowship Church in Williamsburg. Visitation will be from 1-4pm with a service of remembrance beginning at 4pm with Rev. Gerald Mullins officiating. Graveside service following is reserved for immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Williamsburg Athletic Fund in memory of Tim “Fly” Bunch. Checks can be made payable to: Williamsburg Athletic Department. Mail to: Athletic Director, Williamsburg High School, 1000 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

