By Teresa Brooks

Timothy Edward Harris, 49, of South Highway 11, Barbourville, departed this life on Sunday, July 16, 2017 at his home.

He was born on September 20, 1967 in Corbin, to the late Jim Harris and Rosie (Bunch) Harris.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Jack Partin.

He was a member of Buffalo Baptist Church.

He is survived by his daughter, Lotoshia Harris of Williamsburg; very special buddy, Kyle Lawson; his mother, Rosie Harris of Barbourville; three brothers, Jay Harris (Patricia) of Rockholds, Willard Harris (Robyn) of Williamsburg and Henry Harris of Siler; six sisters, Clara Croley (Roscoe) of Siler, Jean Fuson (Dickie) of Loveland, OH, Joann Lambdin (Freddy) of Union City, OH, Helen Powers of Williamsburg, Kathy Partin of Williamsburg and Phyllis Partin (John) of Williamsburg; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will after 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Croley Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Logan and Rev. Ulys Powers officiating.

Following the service he will be laid to rest in the Wells Cemetery on Highway 11. His nephews will serve as pallbearers. Freddy Lambdin, Ted Bennett, Clarence Peace, Ronnie Lambdin, Glen Peace, Darrell Mayne, Shorty Cox, Dickie Fuson, John Partin and Roscoe Croley will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.