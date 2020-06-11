









Timothy Bruce (Red) Leach, age 41, of Keswick Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Monday, June 8, 2020, at his home. He was born on February 15, 1979 in Jellico, Tennessee.

He is survived by his parents, Janet (Cox) Lawson and husband Danny of Williamsburg and Timothy (Red) Leach and wife Amy of Williamsburg; sister, Sabrina Anne Leach of Williamsburg; aunts, Della Sue (Fluff) Leach and Karen Jane Leach of Williamsburg; nephews, Blake Cox and Dylan Cox; niece, Takeisha Leach; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be after 6:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 11, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, June 12, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ronnie Rose officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Lawson Family Cemetery on Keswick Road, Williamsburg.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.