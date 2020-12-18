Time for Hounds, Jackets to meet on the gridiron
Who is the best high school football team in the area?
Corbin could make the argument that, even though it lost in the regional championship game, it played the toughest schedule, and a broad spectrum of opponents from Class 2A powerhouses Beechwood and Somerset to Class 6A Dixie Heights, in addition to sweeping its district that includes Wayne County, Knox Central and Lincoln County.
Williamsburg could make the argument that it was the last area team standing, reaching the Class A state semifinals.
If you are going to go on the one common opponent, Somerset, Corbin defeated the Briar Jumpers, while Williamsburg lost in what was its second game of the season.
Even when Kentucky had just four football classes, the difference between Class A and the others was considered wide.
While a look at the rosters shows that Corbin would bring 30 more players to the sidelines if the Redhounds and Yellow Jackets were to face off on the gridiron, it would definitely be something to see.
Class 5A Whitley County Coach Jep Irwin put Class A power Hazard on the Colonels’ schedule, so it is not unheard of for one of the bigger schools to play a Class A, especially from the upper echelon, which Coach Jerry Herron has shown applies to his Yellow Jackets.
Strength of schedule is one determining factor in figuring out a school’s RPI which is the ultimate arbitrator in who plays who, and whether a team plays at home come playoff time. How could either school adding the other, win or lose, not help improve that?
Class A Williamsburg dealing with a running clock against Class A Corbin many not sit well with the Yellow Jacket faithful, but having that game on their resume would look really good when they get deeper into the playoffs. And Williamsburg has a recent history of going deep into the playoffs.
Coach Tom Greer has shown that he is willing to line his Redhounds up against anyone in the state, big or small, near or far. With the likes of powerhouses Boyle County and Johnson Central waiting in the Class 4A playoffs, a tough matchup against the Yellow Jackets would be a great measuring stick for Greer’s team to show what they need to do to be ready for primetime.
If Class A Williamsburg knocks off Corbin, or even blows the Redhounds off the field, Herron’s team would know it could play with anyone in Class A, while Greer’s team would know they have to improve or they have no shot at the state finals in Lexington.
A win-win for both programs.
COVID–19 definitely took a lot of wind out of the sails out of the 2020 high school football season.
But imagine the atmosphere that could be created on a Saturday afternoon if you could pile the Redhound and Yellow Jacket faithful into the University of the Cumberlands football stadium.
Yes, you could walk to Williamsburg School in a matter of minutes, but it is a different vibe than Rose Stanfill Stadium that the Jackets call home.
Work with the university’s athletic department to find a Saturday when the Patriots are on the road, or have an open date.
Fans would have their choice of listening to Ronnie Bowling or Stan Lovett to call the game. Maybe put the two in the same booth and broadcast it over both stations.
There are probably a number of reasons why this game wouldn’t be a good idea, but it would be something to see, in the famous words of ring announcer Michael Buffer, Corbin and Williamsburg, “Get ready to rumble!”
And for us media types, headlines about, “The Tom (Greer) and Jerry (Herron) Show,” write themselves.