Tim Melton gets high marks during first evaluation as Williamsburg Superintendent











Williamsburg Superintendent Tim Melton got several high marks from the Williamsburg Independent School Board of Education during a recent special meeting at the school.

Melton, who has completed his first year as Williamsburg superintendent, scored “exemplary” in the standards of collaborative leadership and instructional leadership.

He scored “accomplished” in the standards of strategic leadership, human resource leadership, managerial leadership, and influential leadership.

Melton received his lowest score “developing” in the standard of cultural leadership.

“I appreciate the work of the Williamsburg Independent Board of Education and how they have collaborated with me throughout the year to afford the students and staff the best year possible. I know we are currently in uncharted waters with the pandemic, but the Board and I are working to make sure that the 2020-2021 is the best possible for every student that attends Williamsburg City School,” Melton said.

“I also want to thank my executive coach, Dr. Fred Carter, and my mentor, CD Morton, who is the Superintendent of Harlan Independent, for the support they provided this past school year. I am excited for what the future holds for the students of Williamsburg City School and the City of Williamsburg.”

The Kentucky Superintendent Professional Growth and Effectiveness System is a competency-based system where the superintendent and board team work together to identify areas of competency and growth needed for the superintendent to focus on in a given year. The system is based around seven standards of leadership for the superintendent, and superintendents receive one of four grades.

“Exemplary” means standards were exceeded. “Accomplished” means standards were met. “Developing” means growth has been made toward meeting the standard (progressing).

“Growth required” means that an area is required to be addressed in the professional growth plan.